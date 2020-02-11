Try out for softball
NEEDLES — Girls age seven to 14 years register and try out for Colorado River Area Girls Softball on Wednesday, Feb. 12, during skills and drills on Franz Flowers and Nikki Bunch Fields at J Street and Bailey Ave. Late registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and costs $60. Tryout times, by age, are:
Ages seven and eight, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages nine and 10, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages 11 and 12, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Ages 13 and 14, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Players should arrive 15 minutes before their tryout times to warm up.
League age is determined by the player’s age on May 31, 2020. Bring birth certificate to register. Fees include a team shirt and matching socks. Players must supply their own softball pants and shoes; cleats are recommended but not required.
CRAGS is a member of National Softball Association fast-pitch softball. Contact Ashley DeLeon at 702-672-0039 with any questions.
Youth learn to golf
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays until March 15 at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr. in Needles.
For ages six through 17, cost is $25 total for as many sessions as players wish to attend. Sign ups are ongoing; players may come to as many classes as they can. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
The academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr.
Start any time. Lessons continue until March 15. Call Tom Russell, golf pro, at 760-326-3931 with any questions.
Colorado River Round Up set April 3 and 4
NEEDLES — The 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo is to be held April 3 and 4, 2020, at the rodeo grounds along San Clemente.
The non-profit Needles Rodeo Association produces the event, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association. Visit needlesrodeo.com.
Exercise class offered at senior center
NEEDLES — Bodies in Motion, an exercise class, is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at the Needles Regional Senior Center, 1699 Bailey Ave. at Lilyhill Drive. The class is held between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Call the center at 760-326-4789 with any questions.
BLM sets fee-free days for 2020
WASHINGTON – To encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands, the Bureau of Land Management will waive recreation-related visitor’s fees during certain days this year. On those days, recreation-related fees for all visitors to agency-managed public lands across the nation will be waived.
Fee-free Days for 2020 include: Feb. 17 (President’s Day), June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), Sept. 26 (National Public Lands Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect. For more information on recreation opportunities on BLM-managed public lands, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation or www.recreation.gov.
