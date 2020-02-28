Attend winter sports banquet March 4
NEEDLES — Student athletes of Needles High School will be recognized for their efforts in the winter sports arena on Wednesday, March 4. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. PST in Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Locals compete in rodeo
NEEDLES — Residents within a 50-mile radius can compete in several rodeo and ancillary events of the 44th Colorado River Round Up on April 3 and 4.
Registration for rodeo events is accepted March 1 through 27. Call Mike Shott at 760-218-4891. Compete in bareback, ranch and saddle bronc, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf tying, breakaway and team roping.
Up to 20 junior barrel racers 11 and under, another 20 ages 12 to 17 compete April 4 at 2 p.m. Call Shott.
Call Wade Evans at 760-220-1039 to register a two-pitcher team for horseshoe and corn hole tournaments held at 10 a.m. April 4 at the rodeo grounds.
Up to 20 mutton busters nine years and under and less than 55 lbs.; and 30 calf riders 10 years and up and less than 86 lbs. ride at 11 a.m. April 4. Call Judy Thornton, 760-333-5255.
Events are held at the Needles Rodeo Grounds, 1001 San Clemente at Clary.
Youngsters learn to golf
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays until March 15 at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr. in Needles.
For ages six through 17, cost is $25 total for as many sessions as players wish to attend. Sign ups are ongoing; players may come to as many classes as they can. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
The academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr.
Start any time. Lessons continue until March 15. Call Tom Russell, golf pro, at 760-326-3931 with any questions.
Compete for Needles Rodeo Royalty
NEEDLES — Girls age 11 through 16 can register now to compete for 2020 Colorado River Round Up Rodeo Royalty.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Needles Rodeo Grounds on San Clemente at Clary Drive; winners will be announced April 4 during the Saturday night performance of the 44th Colorado River Round Up.
Print an application packet from the rodeo website: www.needlesrodeo.com, or contact Kim Willis at 760-774-9238 or jkwillis4@hotmail.com to have a packet mailed. Once application and non-refundable $75 application fee are received applicants will receive an itinerary, wardrobe guidelines, study guide and horsemanship pattern.
Applications and fees must be submitted no later than March 15.
