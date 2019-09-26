Youth sports to begin
NEEDLES — The city recreation department offers three youth sports programs during the fall season.
• Peewee soccer - two divisions: for players three to five or six and seven years old. Games will be played Saturdays at Duke Watkins Park beginning the last week of September and continuing into November.
• Flag football - Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights in October and November.
• Volleyball - for grades three through six. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights in October and November.
Visit the rec center, 1705 J St.; call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
JV football schedule changes
NEEDLES — The 2019 schedule for junior varsity Mustangs football has changed.
An away game against Kingman Academy, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, will now be played at 4 p.m. Oct. 3. A JV game against Kingman, presumably not the academy, has been added for Oct. 22. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Mustang card available
NEEDLES — Local football players are hitting the streets to sell Mustang Cards: an annual fundraiser for the team.
The plastic cards, similar to a credit card, promise discounts from several area merchants. See a favorite Mustang football team member to get one.
Support youth quail hunt
MOJAVE DESERT — Six to eight more mentor/guides are needed for the very popular Safari Club International Youth Quail Hunt on Oct. 5.
Volunteers shepherd one or two youngsters through a day afield, helping them learn about firearms safety while hunting for quail.
This year’s event is, as usual, booked solid with 70 confirmed hunters and 25 plus on a waiting list.
Tickets are available now for a drawing that supports the hunt; provided at no cost to the young participants and their parents or guardians. Several desirable firearms appear in the list of prizes. Contact Cliff McDonald at 760-449-4820; or by email at bigmc@citlink.net.
