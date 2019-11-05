Try out for Lady ’Stangs basketball
NEEDLES — Prospective players of Needles High School Lady ’Stangs basketball in 2019-20 try out on Nov. 16.
The girls’ session continues from 9 a.m. to noon PST in the Needles High School gym.
Needles to host playoff game
NEEDLES — No. 2 Seed Mustang football hosts the No. 3 Seed Calvary Chapel Lions in a NIAA 2A South League playoff game on Friday, Nov. 8.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Needles High School’s Branigan Field.
Once Needles High School student athletic competition enters the postseason games are considered NIAA events.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sets the prices and receives the money from tickets to postseason games. Only NIAA passes will be accepted.
Young racers compete in Peewee Derby
NEEDLES — The ninth annual Route 66 Peewee Derby will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair in downtown Needles on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Sign up now at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. The $20 entry fee gets racers a ready-to-build Pinewood Derby car with included paint brushes, glue, stickers and instructions plus a goody bag. Only cars supplied by the rec center with a paid entry fee will be allowed to race.
Racers compete in three divisions: ages 4 - 6 years; 7 - 9 years and 10 - 12 years. Medals are awarded to first and second place in each division; all racers receive a participation ribbon.
Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Play youth basketball
NEEDLES — Girls and boys in grades three through eight sign up for the Needles Recreation Department Youth Basketball program through Nov. 19.
Register at the city recreation center, 1705 J St. behind the aquatic center. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non; sibling discounts are available.
Skills & Drills will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19:
• C Division for players born in 2010, 2011 or 2009 and in a grade no higher than fourth — girls from 6 to 6:30 p.m. PST; boys from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
• B Division for players born in 2008, 2009 or 2007 and in a grade no higher than sixth — girls from 7 to 7:30, boys from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
• A Division, a girls and boys combination league for players born in 2006, 2007 or in 2005 and in a grade no higher than eighth — 8 to 8:30 p.m.
All players should arrive at least 15 minutes early to register and receive a player number. Late registrations will be accepted up until drill times. Any parent interested in volunteering as a coach may inquire at the rec center. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814 with any questions.
