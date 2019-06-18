Youth golf program offered
NEEDLES — A youth golf program continues through June 28 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Instructed by Tom Russell, acting golf pro at the course, golfers nine years old and under meet Monday and Wednesday, 10 years and up Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the course off River Road. Call 760-326-3931.
Peewees play basketball
NEEDLES — Register now for the Needles Recreation Department’s youth basketball program.
Junior peewee league is for ages three to five; peewee is for ages six and seven. The season will begin July 1 to allow time for installation of a new gym floor at the rec center at 1705 J St. Game nights will be Mondays through Thursdays beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 for residents, $45 for non; sibling discounts are available. All fees must be paid or arrangements made before the season begins. Call Recreation Manager Jennifer Valenzuela at 760-326-2814.
Learn to swim
NEEDLES — Sign up for swim classes at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street. Group rates are $28 for eight half-hour sessions Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Private rates are $10 each for a half-hour lesson with a four lesson minimum. Arrange dates and times with the instructor.
Group sessions will be held:
June 17 - 27 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m. Parent-tot lessons are offered during these dates only.
July 1 - 11 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m.
July 15 - 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 760-326-3866.
Aquatic center open
NEEDLES — The aquatic center along J Street is open through Aug. 1, with exercise and lap swimming through September. Call 760-326-3866. The Monday through Thursday schedule:
6:30 to 8 a.m. - Lap swimming.
8 to 9:15 a.m. - Morning exercise.
9 to 10 a.m. - Staff inservice.
10 to 10:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
10:30 to 11 a.m. - Private swimming lessons.
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
11:30 a.m. to noon - Private swimming lessons.
Noon to 4 p.m. - Open swimming.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Practice sessions for the Sandsharks swim team.
6:30 to 7 p.m. through July 11 - Group swimming lessons.
7 to 9 p.m. - Open swimming.
9 to 10 p.m. - Lap swimming.
Daytime admission rates are $2.50; ages three and under free. Nighttime admission, after Sandsharks practice, is $1.75 for adults, $1.25 for children. The daily rate for exercise and lap swimming is $1.50. Discounted passes are available. Life jackets and mats are available to rent.
Aquatics center available for private rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center is available for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.