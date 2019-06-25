Aquatics center available for private rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center is available for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Youth golf program offered
NEEDLES — A youth golf program continues through June 28 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Instructed by Tom Russell, acting golf pro at the course, golfers nine years old and under meet Monday and Wednesday, 10 years and up Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the course off River Road. Call 760-326-3931.
Learn to swim
NEEDLES — Sign up for swim classes at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street. Group rates are $28 for eight half-hour sessions Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Private rates are $10 each for a half-hour lesson with a four lesson minimum. Arrange dates and times with the instructor.
Group sessions will be held:
July 1 - 11 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m.
July 15 - 25 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 760-326-3866.
Aquatic center open
NEEDLES — The aquatic center along J Street is open through Aug. 1, with exercise and lap swimming through September. Call 760-326-3866. The Monday through Thursday schedule:
6:30 to 8 a.m. - Lap swimming.
8 to 9:15 a.m. - Morning exercise.
9 to 10 a.m. - Staff inservice.
10 to 10:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
10:30 to 11 a.m. - Private swimming lessons.
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Group swimming lessons.
11:30 a.m. to noon - Private swimming lessons.
Noon to 4 p.m. - Open swimming.
4 to 6:30 p.m. - Practice sessions for the Sandsharks swim team.
6:30 to 7 p.m. through July 11 - Group swimming lessons.
7 to 9 p.m. - Open swimming.
9 to 10 p.m. - Lap swimming.
Daytime admission rates are $2.50; ages three and under free. Nighttime admission, after Sandsharks practice, is $1.75 for adults, $1.25 for children. The daily rate for exercise and lap swimming is $1.50. Discounted passes are available. Life jackets and mats are available to rent.
Celebrate freedom
NEEDLES — Celebrate Independence Day with fun for the whole family at the Needles Aquatic Center along J Street.
The July 4 celebration features lots of games and prizes and a drawing for a free family pass for the season.
Youngsters four and five years compete for Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker during the annual event. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866.
Throw a party at the pool
NEEDLES — Pool parties are catered for $90 at the Needles Aquatic Center.
The parties include up to four hours of swimming for 14 children and two adults plus two large pizzas, a quarter sheet cake, two gallons of lemonade; plus cups, plates, forks and napkins.
Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Boater card requirement being phased in
NEEDLES — The Marine Enforcement Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, advises all California residents that boater cards are now required by law. Go online to californiaboatercard.com to take the online test to obtain one.
The card requirement began last year for operators 20 years of age or younger and is being phased in each Jan. 1 by age: 2019 - 25 years; 2020 - 35; 2021 - 40; 2022 - 45; 2023 - 50; 2024 - 60.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a water craft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. The lifetime card fee is currently $10. The lost card replacement fee is $5.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the resident’s state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
