Basketball season resumes
NEEDLES — Needles High School basketball players resume their seasons on Monday, Jan. 6, with a short trip to Laughlin. The junior varsity girls play at 3 p.m. PST, JV boys at 4:30, girls varsity at 6 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:30 in the Cougars’ Den.
The action continues at home the following night when Lake Mead visits. There is no JV girls game scheduled; the JV boys tip off at 3 p.m. PST, varsity girls at 4:30, varsity boys at 6 p.m. in The Corral. The Meadows plays at Needles on Friday, Jan. 10, with the same start times as Tuesday’s games.
Sign up for youth golf lessons
NEEDLES — Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
For ages six through 17, the academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette.
The program continues through February and probably into March. It costs $25 total for as many of the sessions as players wish to attend. Begin at any time. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
River’s Edge Golf Course is off River Road at 144 Marina Dr. in Needles. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons begin Jan. 18 at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. PST, right after the Needles Youth Golf Academy. Start anytime; lessons continue through February and possibly March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.