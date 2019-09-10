Portions of refuge to close
MOHAVE VALLEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will temporarily close portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during feral swine aerial eradication efforts between Sept. 16 and 20. The Colorado River will not be closed though areas within Topock Gorge may briefly have boat traffic routed to the western side of the river. Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently.Topock Marsh may be closed for an additional few days. Service staff will be present during these short time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.
Shooting operations will be conducted by one helicopter using specially trained USDA-APHIS-WS personnel. Call the refuge office at 928-667-4144 for up-to-date information on closures.
Support youth quail hunt
MOJAVE DESERT — Six to eight more mentor/guides are needed for the very popular Safari Club International Youth Quail Hunt on Oct. 5.
Volunteers shepherd one or two youngsters through a day afield, helping them learn about firearms safety while hunting for quail.
This year’s event is, as usual, booked solid with 70 confirmed hunters and 25 plus on a waiting list.
Tickets are available now for a drawing that supports the hunt; provided at no cost to the young participants and their parents or guardians. Several desirable firearms appear in the list of prizes.
Contact Cliff McDonald at 760-449-4820; or by email at bigmc@citlink.net.
Dumont Dunes discussed
BARSTOW — The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a public meeting from 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 17, at the Barstow Field Office, 2601 Barstow Rd.
Information will be presented concerning the management of the Dumont Dunes Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area for the upcoming season and seeking public comment on proposed implementation actions. Discussions will include dates for five holidays, road maintenance and signs, visitor center dates, hours and activities. Contact Katrina Symons, Barstow Field Manager, at 760-252-6004.
JV football schedule changes
NEEDLES — The 2019 schedule for junior varsity Mustangs football has changed.
The JV will now play at River Valley High School on Sept. 18. Kickoff is 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
An away game against Kingman Academy, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, will now be played at 4 p.m. Oct. 3.
A JV game against Kingman, presumably not the academy, has been added for Oct. 22. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Mustang card available
NEEDLES — Local football players are hitting the streets to sell Mustang Cards: an annual fundraiser for the team.
The plastic cards, similar to a credit card, promise discounts from several area merchants. See a favorite Mustang football team member to get one.
Pool open for exercise
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center along J Street remains open through September for exercise and lap swimming.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the center along J Street. Admission is $1.50. Two lifeguards are on duty at all times. Call 760-326-3866 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.