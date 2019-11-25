Fall sports banquet set December 4
NEEDLES — Season awards are presented to student athletes of Needles High School during the fall Sports Awards Banquet set for Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The program begins at 6 p.m. in Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608, 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Racers compete in Peewee Derby
NEEDLES — The ninth annual Route 66 Peewee Derby will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair in downtown Needles on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Sign up now at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. The $20 entry fee gets racers a ready-to-build Pinewood Derby car with included paint brushes, glue, stickers and instructions plus a goody bag. Only cars supplied by the rec center with a paid entry fee will be allowed to race.
Racers compete in three divisions: ages 4 - 6 years; 7 - 9 years and 10 - 12 years. Medals are awarded to first and second place in each division; all racers receive a participation ribbon.
Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7. Call Jennifer or Nikole at 760-326-2814.
Desert advisory council to meet
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management will hold a field tour and public meeting of the California Desert District Advisory Council on Dec. 6 and 7.
The field tour leaves from the Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office, 1201 Bird Center Dr., Palm Springs, at 8:30 a.m. PST on Dec. 6. The council meets in formal session from 9 a.m. to conclusion, estimated at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel, 888 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs. The agenda is to be posted at: https://www.blm.gov/site-page/get-involved-rac-near-you-california-california-desert-district. Send advance comments to the Desert Advisory Council, c/o Bureau of Land Management, Public Affairs, 22835 Calle San Juan de Los Lagos, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. Written comments will be accepted at the time of the meeting; copies provided to the recorder will be added to the minutes.
