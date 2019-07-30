Sign up for Needles Recreation Department fall youth sports programs
NEEDLES — The city recreation department is registering youngsters now for fall youth sports.
• Peewee soccer - register by Sept. 9. There will be two divisions: for players three to five or six and seven years old. Games will be played Saturdays at Duke Watkins Park beginning the last week of September and continuing into November. Cost is $35 for residents, $40 for non-residents.
• Flag football - register students in grades two through five by Sept. 9. Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
• Volleyball - register girls and boys in grades three through six by Sept. 9. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
Sibling discounts are available in all three sports. All fees must be paid or arrangements made prior to the season’s start. Sign up at the rec center, 1705 J St.; call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
Aquatics center available for rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center remains available through August for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Exercise, lap swimming continue
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center along J Street remains open through September for exercise and lap swimming.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the center along J Street. Admission is $1.50. Two lifeguards are on duty at all times. Call 760-326-3866 for details.
Burro roundup to begin on lower river
LOWER COLORADO RIVER — Approximately 200 feral burros are to be removed from the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is along the Colorado River below Blythe.
Baited corral traps will be used. The burros will be transported to a facility in Florence, Ariz. The refuge may experience temporary closures while the project continues.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports of the invasive exotics: “Burros cause significant long-term damage to habitat restoration sites, desert and riparian ecosystems, agricultural areas, archaeological sites, and wilderness, as well as safety hazards due to vehicular collisions on roadways.”
Call Imperial National Wildlife Refuge at 928-783-3371 for up-to-date information on closures during this control effort.
Incentives paid to adopters of horses, burros
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s effort to find good homes for wild horses and burros removed from public lands, the agency now offers financial incentives to encourage qualified people to adopt one or more of the animals.
