Sign up for youth sports by September 9
NEEDLES — The city recreation department is registering youngsters now for fall youth sports.
• Peewee soccer - register by Sept. 9. There will be two divisions: for players three to five or six and seven years old. Games will be played Saturdays at Duke Watkins Park beginning the last week of September and continuing into November. Cost is $35 for residents, $40 for non-residents.
• Flag football - register students in grades two through five by Sept. 9. Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
• Volleyball - register girls and boys in grades three through six by Sept. 9. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
Sibling discounts are available in all three sports. All fees must be paid or arrangements made prior to the season’s start. Sign up at the rec center, 1705 J St.; call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
Exercise, lap swimming available
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center along J Street remains open through September for exercise and lap swimming.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the center along J Street. Admission is $1.50. Two lifeguards are on duty at all times. Call 760-326-3866 for details.
Mustang card available
NEEDLES — Local football players are hitting the streets to sell Mustang Cards: an annual fundraiser for the team.
The plastic cards, similar to a credit card, promise discounts from several area merchants. See a favorite Mustang football team member to get one.
Portions of refuge to close during swine eradication
MOHAVE VALLEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be implementing a temporary closure of portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during feral swine aerial eradication efforts between Sept. 16 and 20. The Colorado River will not be closed during eradication efforts though areas within Topock Gorge may briefly have boat traffic routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress. Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while air and ground operations are underway; Topock Marsh (including Lost Lake, North and South Dikes, and Pintail Slough) may be closed for an additional few days for public safety during follow up ground operations. Service staff will be present during these short time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.
The project is being undertaken to eradicate invasive feral swine. Feral swine are known to damage natural resources and property, impact agricultural lands, and pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry. The effort is being conducted by the USFWS and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services. The eradication plan and environmental assessment were developed as part of a national priority to eliminate or reduce the risks and damages inflicted by feral swine to agriculture, natural resources, property and human health.
Aerial shooting operations will be conducted by one helicopter using specially trained USDA-APHIS-WS personnel, following policy and procedures established to ensure safe, humane and environmentally sound practices. Call the refuge office at 928-667-4144 for up-to-date information on closures during the eradication effort.
