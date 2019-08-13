Volleyball games added
NEEDLES — Two volleyball games have been added to the Needles High School Lady ’Stangs’ 2019 season schedule. They are:
• Sept. 17, in The Corral. Junior varsity begin at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.
• Oct. 1, away. Start times are the same.
Their opponents are listed as Pinecrest. A quick web search turned up five schools in the Pinecrest Academy of Nevada group: four in Henderson and one in Las Vegas.
NMS athletes prepare
NEEDLES — Young student athletes at Needles Middle School can begin the preparation process for their seasons of cheerleading, cross country running, football or volleyball during the first couple of weeks of school.
Requirements include a physical examination. A completed sports packet and health insurance card must be turned in at the NMS office.
Rent aquatics center
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center remains available through August for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Pool open for exercise
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center along J Street remains open through September for exercise and lap swimming.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the center along J Street. Admission is $1.50. Two lifeguards are on duty at all times. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up for rec youth sports
NEEDLES — The city recreation department is registering youngsters now for fall youth sports.
• Peewee soccer - register by Sept. 9. There will be two divisions: for players three to five or six and seven years old. Games will be played Saturdays at Duke Watkins Park beginning the last week of September and continuing into November. Cost is $35 for residents, $40 for non-residents.
• Flag football - register students in grades two through five by Sept. 9. Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
• Volleyball - register girls and boys in grades three through six by Sept. 9. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
Sibling discounts are available in all three sports. All fees must be paid or arrangements made prior to the season’s start. Sign up at the rec center, 1705 J St.; call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.