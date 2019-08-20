Mustang card available
NEEDLES — Local football players are hitting the streets to sell Mustang Cards: an annual fundraiser for the team.
The plastic cards, similar to a credit card, promise discounts from several area merchants. See a favorite Mustang football team member to get one.
Support youth quail hunt
MOJAVE DESERT — Six to eight more mentor/guides are needed for the very popular Safari Club International Youth Quail Hunt on Oct. 5.
Volunteers shepherd one or two youngsters through a day afield, helping them learn about firearms safety while hunting for quail.
This year’s event is, as usual, booked solid with 70 confirmed hunters and 25 plus on a waiting list.
Tickets are available now for a drawing that supports the hunt; provided at no cost to the young participants and their parents or guardians. Several desirable firearms appear in the list of prizes.
Contact Cliff McDonald at 760-449-4820; or by email at bigmc@citlink.net.
Rec offers youth sports
NEEDLES — The city recreation department is registering youngsters now for fall youth sports.
• Peewee soccer - register by Sept. 9. There will be two divisions: for players three to five or six and seven years old. Games will be played Saturdays at Duke Watkins Park beginning the last week of September and continuing into November. Cost is $35 for residents, $40 for non-residents.
• Flag football - register students in grades two through five by Sept. 9. Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
• Volleyball - register girls and boys in grades three through six by Sept. 9. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights in October and November. Cost is $45 for residents, $50 for non.
Sibling discounts are available in all three sports. All fees must be paid or arrangements made prior to the season’s start. Sign up at the rec center, 1705 J St.; call Jennifer Valenzuela, recreation manager, at 760-326-2814.
Pool available for rentals
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center remains available through August for private rentals Fridays through Sundays after 6 p.m. Call the aquatics center at 760-326-3866 to make reservations.
Rentals cost $75 per hour. Groups renting the center must provide proof of insurance or purchase insurance from the city of Needles for an additional minimal charge of $207.50.
Exercise, lap swimming
NEEDLES — The Needles Aquatic Center along J Street remains open through September for exercise and lap swimming.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the center along J Street. Admission is $1.50. Two lifeguards are on duty at all times. Call 760-326-3866 for details.
