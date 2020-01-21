Sign up for softball
NEEDLES — Girls age seven to 14 years sign up for Colorado River Area Girls Softball from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22; Monday and Tuesday Feb. 3 and 4, at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
League age is determined by the player’s age on May 31, 2020. Bring birth certificate to register. Cost is $50 for the first player which includes a team shirt and matching socks. There is a $5 sibling discount for each additional player. Players must supply their own softball pants and shoes; cleats are recommended but not required.
Skills and drills will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, on Franz Flowers and Nikki Bunch Fields at J Street and Bailey Ave. Late registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and costs $60. Tryout times, by age, are:
Ages seven and eight, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages nine and 10, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the lower field.
Ages 11 and 12, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Ages 13 and 14, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the upper field.
Players should arrive 15 minutes before their tryout times to warm up.
CRAGS is a member of National Softball Association fast-pitch softball. Contact Ashley DeLeon at 702-672-0039 with any questions.
Join Needles Little League
NEEDLES — Boys and girls ages four to 13 from Needles and Topock can sign up for Needles Little League.
A registration sessions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 and 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency. Sponsors are available. Adult volunteers are needed.
Divisions include T-ball, coach pitch, minors and majors; the latter two will require tryouts at a date and time to be announced. The season starts in March.
Youth golf lessons available Saturdays, Sundays
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays until March 15 at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr. in Needles.
For ages six through 17, cost is $25 total for as many sessions as players wish to attend. Sign ups are ongoing; players may come to as many classes as they can. Players should bring clubs if they have them; balls and tees are provided. Tennis shoes are fine. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro.
The academy will teach all aspects of the game including the techniques of play, rules and course etiquette. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult golf lessons offered
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr.
Start any time. Lessons continue until March 15. Call Tom Russell, golf pro, at 760-326-3931 with any questions.
Attend BLM OHV grant meeting
NEEDLES — The annual meeting in which the Needles Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management seeks public input and requests for state-issued off highway vehicle grants application is set locally for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PST in the conference room of the field office at 1303 S. Hwy. 95 in Needles.
Each year, the local field office submits an off-highway vehicle grant request to the California State Parks, Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The grants program supports managed OHV recreation controlled by city, state and federal entities, Native American tribes and non-profit organizations.
The field office anticipates this year’s request to incorporate three grants: for ground operations; safety and education; and law enforcement.
Serve on California Desert Advisory Council
MORENO VALLEY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations by Feb. 24 for four vacant positions with the California Desert District Desert Advisory Council. These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
Nominees must be residents of California. Nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests of organizations, a completed DAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications. The nomination form is on the DAC web page at: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/get-involved-rac-near-you-california-california-desert-district-DAC_Nomination.pdf. Contact Michelle Van Der Linden, Bureau of Land Management, at 951-697-5217, or email mvanderlinden@blm.gov. There are:
• Two openings for representatives of organizations associated with energy or mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicle users; commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
• One opening for archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally-recognized environmental organizations.
• One opening for state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area where the DAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management or natural resources; and the public at large.
44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo set
for April 3 and 4 at Needles Rodeo Grounds
NEEDLES — The 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo is to be held April 3 and 4, at the rodeo grounds along San Clemente.
The non-profit Needles Rodeo Association produces the event, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association. Visit needlesrodeo.com.
