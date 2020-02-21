Compete for Needles Rodeo Royalty
NEEDLES — Girls age 11 through 16 can register now to compete for 2020 Colorado River Round Up Rodeo Royalty.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Needles Rodeo Grounds. Winners will be announced April 4 during the Saturday night performance of the 44th Colorado River Round Up.
Print an application packet at www.needlesrodeo.com, or contact Kim Willis at 760-774-9238 or jkwillis4@hotmail.com. Applications and fees must be submitted no later than March 15.
Register for poker run
NEEDLES — Registration is now being accepted through the Needles Chamber of Commerce for the inaugural Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run.
Off-road vehicles of all types are welcomed March 14 to the 35-mile course running from Jack Smith Park to Park Moabi and back.
Visit the Needles Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or follow the event itself on Instagram at @riverratpokerrun. Email info@needleschamber.com or call 760-326-2050. Visit the chamber office at 119 F St. in Needles.
Youth learn golf
NEEDLES — A Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for young players at 9 a.m. PST on Saturdays and Sundays until March 15 at River’s Edge Golf Course, 144 Marina Dr. in Needles.
For ages six through 17, cost is $25 total for as many sessions as players wish to attend. Bring tennis shoes, clubs if available. Balls and tees are provided. Lessons will be given by Tom Russell, golf pro. The academy teaches all aspects of the game including techniques of play, rules and course etiquette. Call 760-326-3931.
Free adult lessons
NEEDLES — Free adult golf lessons are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Start any time. Lessons continue until March 15. Call Tom Russell, golf pro, at 760-326-3931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.