NEEDLES — The Needles High School Mustangs baseball, Lady ’Stangs softball and Mustangs golf seasons have been suspended until further notice.
This comes after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced on March 13 that it is suspending all its sanctioned sports effective Monday, March, 16 amid concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Mustangs were to open their NIAA league play against the Calvary Chapel Lions on March 20 and the Lady ’Stangs had a matchup against Laughlin Lady Cougars to open their NIAA 2A South League season.
The Mustangs golf team already had played two tournaments one on March 9 and the other on March 12 with a third scheduled for March 17 that was canceled.
“I feel it is very unfortunate for our athletes, especially our seniors,” said Bill Darrow, NHS athletics director. “I hope the suspension is short-lived.”
The NIAA in a statement said that the action was taken in consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and therefore aid in the protection of students and the general public.
During the suspension, NIAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests. Member schools are not to conduct practices in NIAA sanctioned sports at any location. Neither member schools nor their coaches nor student-athletes are to hold meetings. Member schools are not to allow students or coaches at any NIAA member school to use the school’s athletic facilities for a practice, game or contest in any NIAA sanctioned sport regardless of the affliction (club or otherwise) of the group seeking to the use the facilities. The use of athletic facilities for currently scheduled classes as a part of the regular school curriculum such as physical education classes is allowed.
The NIAA suspension, applying to all member schools, is in part to reduce competitive inequity among member schools when the suspension is lifted. When the suspension is lifted, the minimum practice requirements that have been fulfilled for both teams and individual students before the suspension will be honored and will not be repeated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.