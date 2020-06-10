NEEDLES — City of Needles staff presented a budget report to the city councilors regarding the cemetery, special revenue funds, sanitation, the golf course and internal service funds.
Both the total Needles Riverview Cemetery revenues and expenditures in the 2021 fiscal year requested budget are $132,820.
In the 2020 FY revised budget the cemetery revenue was $59,825 and in the 2021 FY requested it was $16,550 because the cemetery is performing more cremations rather than burials. $67,948 was transferred from the general fund to the cemetery in 2020 FY, $85,560 is requested in the 2021 FY. Prior year carry-over cash was $38,675 in 2020 FY, $30,710 is being requested for the 2021 FY.
The cemetery expenditures in operations and management were $123,773 in the 2020 FY, $132,820 is being requested for 2021 FY. The increase is due to addition of a part-time employee.
The total special funds for the city of Needles in the 2020 FY revised budget were $1,568,923, in the 2021 FY requested budget it is $2,241,771. The breakdown is as follows:
Special gas tax: 2020 FY, $134,669; 2021 FY requested, $133,095. The increase is due to new projections.
RMRA (Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account) SB1 Funds: 2020 FY, $93,681; 2021 FY requested, $96,040. The increase is to due SB1 project list approved by the city council on April 20.
Department of Housing and Community Development stayed at $160,000 for 2021 FY as it did in 2020 FY.
Measure I-Local SANBAG (San Bernardino Associated Governments): 2020 FY, $256,277; 2021 FY requested, $113,904. The decrease was due to the new projections five-year plan in place.
COPS-AB 3229 Supplemental: 2020 FY, $376,000; 2021 FY requested, $319,437. This includes $85 for school service specialist.
CA Conservation Recycling Grant: 2020 FY, $10,000; 2021 FY requested, $5,000. Decrease is due to new projections.
Water grants: 2020 FY, $352,000; 2021 FY requested, $1,401,410. The increase is due to auotmoated meters for $214,000 and LilyHill main replace at
$1.2 million.
The City of Needles Sanitation didn’t have a change between the 2020 FY and 2021 requested FY since both expenditures and revenue are at $1,264,900.
River’s Edge Golf Course is operating at a loss since the total golf revenues for the 2021 FY are at $859,459 and the total expenditures for the 2021 FY are at 991,527. The golf course in revenues for the 2021 requested budget is projected to make $438,459 in revenue, $21,000 in surcharges for golf course improvements and a $400,000 from the general fund to the golf course budget. However, in expenditures, the golf course is at $617,739 in 2021 FY for golf maintenance, a decrease from the prior 2020 FY of $635,978. Regarding the golf pro shop, the 2021 FY requested budget is $373,788 compared to 2020 FY, which was $272,433. The increase is due $45,000 for the bathroom remodel, increase in costs for 2021 FY in anticipation of golf manager for full-year $45,000 and upgraded healthcare tier for employees which cost $12,000.
For the internal service funds of the city of Needles:
The utility building office FY 2020 revised budget was $334,472; the 2021 FY requested budget is 322,013. The decrease is due to the new vehicle for the meter reader budget last year that was not purchased. The management information system was $169,000 in 2020 FY, the 2021 FY requested budget was $170,000. The central purchasing in FY 2020 revised was $175,703; in the 2021 FY requested budget it was $292,803. The increase was due to a new roof at the city hall costing more than $100,000. The Fleet maintenance in the 2020 revised budget was $181,717; in the 2021 FY request budget it dropped to 179,570. The vehicle replacement fund in the 2020 FY revised budget was $187,150, in the 2021 FY requested budget, it increased to $201,960 due to the enterprise replacement program.
In the City of Needles Transit Funds, the Dial-A-Ride programs saw an increase in budget in both the revenues and expenditures. In the 2020 FY revised budget, both revenues and expenditures were at $241,626. In the 2021 FY requested budget, both were set at $254,868.
The Dial-A-Ride Medical Transport revenues and expenditures for the 2020 FY revised budget was $41,251. The expenditures and revenues for the 2021 FY requested budget were set at $48,144.
The Needles Area Transit revenues and expenditures were both at $364,831 in the 2020 FY revised budget. In the 2021 FY requested budget both expenditures and revenues were set at $425,070.
