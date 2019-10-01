NEEDLES — It’s hard to think about a season of Mustangs football without remembering standout player Kobee McCorkle who went on to be named Academic All-KCAC in football at Kansas Wesleyan University after graduating from Needles High School.
McCorkle returns to NHS this year as a teacher after graduating KWU. He’s teaching history and physical education, perhaps psychology as an elective offering and, of course, helping out as an assistant coach for Mustangs football.
Why come back to Needles? “I can’t explain the attachment to this miserably hot place,” McCorkle joked during his interview on an August day when temperatures reached the high one-teens and a rare bit of humidity made things feel even hotter. Growing serious, he continued: “I love this place. I love the people here, the kids here. I grew up here my whole life.”
His love of history began here as well, in grade school. “Mr. Campbell. My fifth grade teacher. I remember that class specifically. I don’t know where I got an interest in psychology from. That was originally my major but I changed to history because it’s more of a base area of study in high school. I can teach psychology as an elective.”
Speaking of his college years, he continued, “I wanted to be involved with something like that. As I got into some education classes it kind of got me thinking about students and if it’s possible that I could spread that love of history or psychology … maybe get a spark out of a student. Then it rolled from there.”
Teaching at NHS he said his lesson plans begin with world history: “Where our ideas of democracy come from and how they’re challenged. How they’ve transformed from ancient Greece through thousands of years into what we have now. Where we’ve failed, where we’ve been successful.”
Psychology instruction at the high school level, he said, would be introducing students to the basics; nothing too specific but teaching the skills to perform research in that area and getting them started doing so. For physical education, he said, he’ll stress overall health, how to improve it and why it’s important both mentally and physically. “Overall I’d like to try to convey a sense of self efficacy, of self belief,” he said; “get them believing in themselves and in some areas of interest that they like.”
Technology is universally emphasized around NHS these days and McCorkle will incorporate a healthy dose of it into all of his classes. He uses one of the giant display boards that he explained, “Hooks right up to the computer, like a projector. It’s interactive; you can draw right on it.
“Phones and computers in general can sometimes be a distraction but they can be extremely helpful,” he continued. “When a student asks questions and there’s such a wide array of information out there, you can pull a phone out and talk about what you can find on the internet. They can take control of their own brain with the tech they have in their pocket.”
Asked what he found most rewarding in the profession of teaching, he answered: “The challenge of trying to connect with so many personalities. The kids just kind of come at you from a lot of different angles and backgrounds. A lot of them aren’t going to care unless they have a personal interest in the class. I’m trying to make it interesting to kids taking their own experiences into the class.”
