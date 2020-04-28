NEEDLES — A total of 1,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
Needles remains without a confirmed case, according to county health officials.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has reported 67 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
SBC released new statistics on COVID-19:
A total of 18,579 patients (9.8% test positive) have been tested. Of the 1,827 that tested positive, 29 are in the 0-14 age range, 27 in the 15-19 age range, 208 are 20-29, 277 are 30-39, 314 are 40-49, 361 are 50-59, 271 are 60-69, and 281 are in the 70-and-over age range.
The ages of 59 patients are not known.
A little more than half — 916 or 50.14% — of the confirmed cases are female, 907 (49.64%) are male. The gender of four patients was not reported.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 21; Angelus Oaks, 1; Apple Valley, 20; Barstow, 10; Big Bear City, 2; Big Bear Lake, 5; Bloomington, 21; Blue Jay, 3; Chino, 120; Chino Hills, 56; Colton, 47; Crestline, 5; Fontana, 222; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 14; Hesperia, 54; Highland, 61; Joshua Tree, 14; Loma Linda, 40; Mentone, 11; Montclair, 23; Morongo Valley, 5; Oak Hills, 9; Ontario, 127; Piñon Hills, 3; Phelan, 7; Rancho Cucamonga, 102; Redlands, 94; Rialto, 81; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 2; San Bernardino, 209; Upland, 86; Victorville, 84; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 168; Yucca Valley, 16; Undetermined, 77.
California has reported more than 43,000 confirmed cases with 1,755 deaths. Arizona has reported 6,948 cases with 275 deaths and Nevada has reported 4,805 cases and 219 deaths.
Total cases in the U.S. have passed 1 million with nearly 59,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Worldwide, there have been 3.1 million cases and 217,000 deaths.
