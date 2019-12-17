LAS VEGAS — Ivan Stone went on a rampage, racking up 18 points in the first quarter against Pinecrest’s Cougars in a 69-32 non-conference road win for Needles’ Mustangs Dec. 17.
The Las Vegas area school is new on the regional basketball scene and hasn’t yet joined the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.
Needles led 26-6 after the first quarter, 46-19 after two and 63-29 after three quarters of play.
Coach J.R. Rodriguez’ bench got some time on the court to good effect but starter Stone’s 23 led the team. Nathan Rodriguez and Christian Fuller both scored in double digits with 11 and 10 respectively.
Pinecrest’s No. 3 Tre B. scored a team-high 10; No. 20 Garret F. and No. 40 Tranel B. added seven each.
