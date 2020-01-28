NEEDLES — Stop the Bleed, a registered trademark of the United States Department of Defense, trains people to be better prepared to save lives if people nearby are severely bleeding.
Stop the Bleed has been taught on 25 campuses in the Tri-state area. On Jan. 8 the 26th training was held at the cafeteria in the school campus complex along Washington Street in Needles.
“We have three more training sessions over the next couple of Fridays and we have hit every school in the area,” said Lynn Lozada of Careflight/Air Methods. “We wanted to bring bleeding control kits to every single school because, in the event of a mass casualty situation or shooting, we go on lockdown. So if somebody is shot they’re going to sit in that classroom until the police have told us that Emergency Medical Services can enter and render aid. So those first 10 to 45 minutes, the chances of that person surviving rely on the people in the classroom that are trained. That’s why we are here training you because you are the immediate responders.”
Raymond Proa of the Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department said that three of the big things that they teach are how to apply a tourniquet; how to apply direct pressure and wound packing; and to be aware of where you are and how many people require medical assistance.
The Stop the Bleed campaign is supported by lots of agencies from around the Tri-state area. Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Department, Mohave Valley Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Golden Shores Fire, Bullhead City Fire Department, Baker Ambulance, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, TRISTATE Careflight, Colorado River Medical Center, UMC Trauma, American Medical Response Las Vegas, River Medical AMR, Bullhead City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff Department, Valley View Medical Center, ICSAVE (Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events), Class Air Medical and Clark County Fire Department.
Lozada said that the San Bernardino County Fire Department, SBC Firefighters Association and Southwest Gas bought and paid for every single classroom in Needles to have a bleeding control kit.
Kits contain a pediatric tourniquet, C-A-T (Combat Application Tourniquet) tourniquet, packing materials, gloves, scissors, saws and more.
“If something like an active shooter would happen there is no one entity that can handle it,” said Proa. “Putting everybody on the same page makes us run more efficient, otherwise we are being reactionary instead of being proactive.”
There are a lot of benefits of taking the Stop the Bleed training but Proa said the biggest benefit is people being able to save a person’s life.
“When we look at a lot of these shooting events they last about 10 minutes but we are getting there about 45 minutes after the event ended,” said Proa. “So the people who have been taught how to put a proper tourniquet on others, they buy time until we can get there.”
Proa said that they looked at the shooting that happened in Parkland, Fla., and out of the 17 that died, a lot of them had extremity wounds and not many had core wounds.
“A simple tourniquet or wound packing could have saved a quarter of those students,” said Proa.
Lozada said that during the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 concert a lot of people were able to be saved because people who were there took the Stop the Bleed training.
“Over 400 people were shot and about 50 were lost because people took the courses,” said Lozada. “People took off their belts to use as tourniquets and took off their shirts and used everything and anything they could. In Route 91 we had the most survivors because of the application and the skills.”
After Stop the Bleed has gone to the remaining school campuses they are looking at doing a training once a week in different locations across the Tri-state area. “There is also good data that this program can be used for everyday life,” Proa said, “because if people are out having fun on their side-by-side or going hunting, they can use the training to help their friends until first responders get to the scene.”
