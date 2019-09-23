NEEDLES — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is now expected in the Tri-state area today, according to an updated forecast of the National Weather Service.
South winds are predicted to be in the low teens with gusts near 20; much higher in the vicinity of any developing storms. The high temperature should reach the mid 90s.
A look at the NWS Las Vegas weather graph shows the chance of rain increasing sharply between 7 and 9 p.m., then tapering off toward dawn. Chances of rain and thunderstorms are predicted at 70 percent until around 11 p.m. when skies are expected to begin clearing. Winds move east then west northwest between 5 and 15 mph.
