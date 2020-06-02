NEEDLES — Short-term rental properties are now able to open for guests throughout San Bernardino County.
SBC stated that STRs, such as Airbnb and Vrbo, were closed by the county health order May 8.
To operate an STR, the owner is required to:
Limit occupancy of each unit to a single household;
Clean and sanitize unit before each occupancy;
Observe county codes governing STRs.
Facilities that provide lodging to multiple parties at a single property, such as hotels, remain closed for general use. However, such facilities may be devoted to public health-related uses such as sheltering front-line healthcare workers, as well as housing COVID-positive or COVID-
suspect patients and homeless individuals.
“The health indicators that help shape our
decision-making show that county hospitals are no longer at risk of being overwhelmed by new cases,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the county board of supervisors. “We also recognize that STRs present fewer health risks than hotels, largely because they lack common areas such as hobbies, gyms and restaurants.”
SBC stated that while mandating health-related rules for STR owners, the County is also asking STR guests to do their part by being respectful of residents, practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing appropriate hygiene.
