NEEDLES — Teachers and students from the 2019 Sustainable Energy Summer Camp visited with Needles City Council during their regular meeting of June 11.
Appreciation was expressed for the council which voted funding for the camp, up to $16,667, during their meeting of May 14.
Sometimes referred to as a “solar camp,” this year’s iteration went beyond sunshine in exploration of alternative sources of energy. An information sheet distributed during the meeting highlighted presentations on:
• Wind farms in Palm Springs and Nebraska, the latter given by Librarian Joan Meis-Wilson of the Needles Branch Library;
• Bio-fuel laboratories;
• A presentation from Mohave Electric Cooperative;
• Creating 6-in-1 solar power robots;
• Solar ovens;
• Solar-powered boat races at the Needles Aquatic Center;
• A presentation by Justin Scott of Needles’ municipal electric utility.
