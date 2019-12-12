NEEDLES — The Needles Music Department presents their annual holiday concert on Friday Dec. 13.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. PST in the Needles High School auditorium, according to a flyer posted on the gymnasium door before the basketball games held Thursday night.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children.
