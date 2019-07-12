NEEDLES — Summerlin, Nev., the neighborhood of fierce NIAA competitors The Meadows Mustangs, brought 21 Seals to the Sandsharks’ Pond July 6, ultimately swimming away with 87 points in individual competition.
The ’Sharks, with plenty of swimmers in the home meet, scored 489: 228 to the Seals’ 37 for the girls and 219 to 50 for the boys plus winning all the relays.
Seals swam to gold 10 times; the ’Sharks won everything else. Steady improvement was made on times though no records were broken.
Needles’ Makenna Castillo, 12; Joslyn Jones, 8; and Kade O’Dell, 14; swam perfect meets: finishing first in all five of their events for 25 points each.
Lincoln Jones, 12; Ally Pletcher, 17; and Corbin Smith, 6; won four and placed second once to add 23 points to the ’Sharks’ total.
Ella De La Cruz, 9; Jase Harris, 17; and Sophia Schaffer, 6; won three and finished second twice for 21 points.
Miss Freedom Lacey Goetz, 5, picked up 19 points on two wins and three seconds.
The ’Sharks travel to Summerlin on July 13 then head for the Verde Valley invitational at Cottonwood, Ariz., on July 20.
The season finals are set for July 27 in the ’Cuda Tank in Bullhead City.
