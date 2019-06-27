NEEDLES — According to Mary McNeil, superintendent of the Needles Unified School District, the district achieved positive certification on their local control funding formula (LCFF).
“We are one of the few districts in California that is not in deficit spending and we are in an extremely good place in terms of finances and budget,” McNeil told the school board in their June 11 special meeting. “Moving forward, not just this year but the next two years out, we have positive certification.”
In the 2019-20 school year, the district projects to have an unrestricted revenue amount of $12,979,187 and an expenditure amount of $11,956,372.
According to the McNeil, the $4,339,444 funding for certificated staff is tied to the actual number of students they have.
“We funded at 24-to-1 in the primary grades and 30-to-1 in the upper grades,” said McNeil. “There were rumors that we cut a teacher but we did not; all we did was fund to the right amount of students.”
The classified staff fund is projected at $1,763,336. McNeil stated there are classified positions that are not filled but have been funded.
The benefits fund is projected at $2,807,616, books and supplies fund is projected at $334,841 and the service and other operating expense fund is projected to be $1,260,154.
The capital outlay projected fund is at $203,321 which is less than a year ago.
“We were $500,000 in capital outlay. Part of that — the budget prepared two years ago — was at that time our air conditioners were going out and we had not done Proposition 39 and I didn’t know about Climatec,” said McNeil.
Climatec reportedly replaced 24 air conditioning units under a contract with the district.
The ‘other outgo’ fund is projected at $1,142,209. According to McNeil the fund includes money that goes to the Parker school district.
“We pay Parker about $1 million a year and some of it goes to our contribution to special education,” said McNeil. “So in terms of the money that we see and the money that we spend, I think we are in a very good place.”
Restricted revenues and expenditures for the district are projected at $2,760,596.
The categories for funding include: certificated personnel $682,689; classified personnel $491,358; benefits, $886,113; books and supplies, $221,813; services and other operational expenditure $886,133; capital outlay, $33,715.
“The restricted fund and expenditure includes our Title 1 reading intervention teachers and Title 1 aids that we have as well as their benefits,” said McNeil.
“This leaves some money under the restricted category that comes in to be able to do the work that we may need. But I think this is a very reasonable amount for what it is that we need.”
