NEEDLES — For the 46th year the city of Needles celebrated Double Ten Day with delegates from the Republic of China Veterans Association on Oct. 10.
Double Ten Day: the National Day of the Republic of China celebrates the start of the Wuchang Uprising of Oct. 10, 1911, which led to the end of the Qing Dynasty in China and established the Chinese Republic on Jan. 1, 1912.
The wind that Needles experienced on Oct. 10 did alter the programing a little bit but the celebration continued.
The Needles High School Mustangs Band played the United States National Anthem while George DeLeon and Needles Mayor Jeff Williams raised the flag.
After them, delegates from the ROC Veterans Association raised the Chinese flag after Taiwan and the Republic of China Anthems were played.
Once the flag ceremony concluded, everybody made their way into the city council chambers to proceed with the event.
During the celebration, the ROC Veterans Association presented gifts to the city of Needles, Needles Chamber of Commerce, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 404 and a $500 scholarship to the Needles High School Mustangs Band.
Mayor Williams read a proclamation stating that this was the 46th year that the city of Needles had celebrated Double Ten Day and that he encourages residents of Needles to celebrate the day as well.
