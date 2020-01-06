LAUGHLIN — The Needles High School Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball team came away with the victory against their rival Laughlin High School Lady Cougars on Jan. 6 in the Cougars Den.
The final score was the Lady ’Stangs 54 and the Lady Cougars 16.
The Lady ’Stangs maintained their aggressiveness on offense and defense throughout the game which helped them build a big lead early in the game.
Needles’ defense was not letting the Lady Cougars get any easy shots up and at times forced the Lady Cougars to turnover the ball which led to some easy points for the Lady ‘Stangs.
Marie Mills led the way for the Lady ’Stangs on offense as she scored 14 points, Jordyn Breaux was right behind her as she scored 10 points.
Next up for the Lady ’Stangs is a home game against the Lake Mead Lady Eagles on Jan. 7 starting at 4:30 for varsity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.