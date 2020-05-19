“The Society” is a 2019 Netflix original that reimagines William Golding’s 1954 novel “Lord of the Flies” with high school students rather than elementary age children.
Buses take the high school students on a field trip but turn back in the night while the kids are asleep. They drop the students back off in their town of West Ham, saying the trip is canceled due to a bad storm. No parents are there to pick up their kids, so the teens walk to their houses, only to find that no one is home.
Calls to their parents go straight to voicemail and there is no internet or TV. The town has suddenly been surrounded by a dense forest with no roads leading in or out.
It is unclear whether the kids are the only people left on Earth, or if they have been transported to a parallel universe and their parents are still alive somewhere else. What is clear is that they are all alone and now must learn to function as a society with no adult supervision.
While some students try to bring order to the group, others prefer anarchy.
Who should get to be in charge? Why should anyone listen to them?
With limited resources, food, water, electricity and shelter become an issue. Some people think they can take whatever they want from the now-vacant stores, while others want to collect all food and supplies and ration them.
A leader does emerge and puts some rules in place, such as work duties, rations and a police force. The well-off kids are forced to share their houses with those less fortunate and are not happy to work shifts in the cafeteria or picking up trash to receive their rations. This creates the conflict between taking what is yours or working together to save the community. There are supporters on each side and violence ensues.
While trying to keep the peace among themselves, they also are trying to solve the mystery of where their families went. As well as searching for land to farm, and other water and food sources.
It is an emotional and thought-provoking series giving an interesting look into human tendencies. When put in a dire situation, does our survival mode include helping the greater good, or simply fending for ourselves. And in the long term, which mode is sustainable?
The show highlights struggles we face in the real world, like deciding who will best represent and serve us. And when faced with a new and unexpected dilemma (kind of like a worldwide pandemic), there are tough decisions to be made, with opposition on each side of the spectrum. The show elevates these issues with the sudden need for mere teenagers with less than a high school diploma to become the town doctors, lawyers, policemen and politicians.
There are clear protagonists and antagonists in the group, but the excitement is seeing which side can convince the most people their idea of society is the best when no one really knows what is going on.
At the end of the first season, it appears that chaos may begin to overpower order, which promises much more conflict and drama for the second season, due for release by the end of this year.
