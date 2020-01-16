• April 3 - Cow punchers and spectators prepared for the 43rd Colorado River Round Up Rodeo. The school board increased developer fees. Donations aided cheerleaders bound for summer camp. Lady ’Stangs softball extended their NIAA record to 6-0. Mustangs baseball split an NIAA doubleheader with The Meadows.
• April 10 - The 43rd Colorado River Round Up Rodeo provided thrills, and surprises, for a crowd of thousands. City council floated a proposal to allow ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks. The Women’s Club of Needles held its 90th flower shower. Mustangs baseball won three; Lady ’Stangs softball beat MALC and prepared for Lincoln County.
• April 17 - At the request of residents, city council began to explore the possibility of restoring the Needles Lagoon, lost during flooding in the early 1980s. Needles High and Middle School students presented their annual college and career fair. Lady ’Stangs softball won two against Lincoln County; Mustang baseball lost both of their games to the Lynx. Mustangs golf was shaving strokes in their season.
• April 24 - A block party welcomed the Needles Chamber of Commerce to its new location at 119 F St. The Women’s Club of Needles held its annual tea for girls of the Needles High School senior class. The school board approved a 2019-20 calendar of instruction. Final on-location meetings were set in preparation for filing state park grant applications. Needles’ sixth-grader Aiden McCorkle won the 206 Outlaw Kart Championship. Mustangs baseball fell to River Valley’s Dust Devils by a point; the girls game was canceled.
