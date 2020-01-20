• Aug. 7 - Elementary students began registration as schools prepared for an Aug. 13 opening. At least five local youngsters achieved the rank of Eagle Scout; the widely-recognized pinnacle of the Boys Scout’s of America. Nominations and reservations opened for the Needles Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner. Middle school cross country runner Carissa Collier was awarded for breaking three state records. Mustang football began heat acclimation.
• Aug. 14 - Assemblyman Jay Obernolte visited Needles. Anya Itpak (Sunrise) Elementary School opened in the Arizona Village of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. The Needles Chamber of Commerce sought designation as a California Welcome Center. Sandsharks swim team competitors were recognized during their annual awards banquet.
• Aug. 21 - A proposal for a cannabis cafe in the old Denny’s Restaurant along J Street was turned down by city council. Local dancers began rehearsals for competition during the chamber of commerce awards dinner. Mustangs football and Lady ’Stangs volleyball began practice though schedules continued to evolve.
• Aug. 28 - Palo Verde College was soliciting bids for work on the Needles Center and began to prepare adjacent ground for portable classrooms while work was completed. The Dance Trax 51 program of the Needles Recreation Department was accepting students for the season’s instruction and promised much more than just dance lessons. Items were accumulating for a silent auction at the Needles Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner. Mustang football fell to the Dust Devils in the season opener.
