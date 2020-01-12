• Jan. 2 - A new electric substation along Needles Highway was dedicated in honor of Murl Shaver, former mayor and utility board member who was instrumental in creating the Needles Public Utility Authority in 1997. The city sought increased penalties on those growing cannabis without a license. Lady ’Stangs basketball was to enter tournament play in Henderson; the Mustangs prepared to host Adelson.
• Jan. 9 - The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe opened a new wellness center in the Arizona Village. Lady ’Stangs basketball went 3-and-3 to take the Bronze Bracket Championship in the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson.
• Jan. 16 - Employment and housing grew as the cannabis industry began to start production. The city set public hearings for increased recycling services and rates. Mustangs basketball beat Adelson, lost to Calvary; the Lady ’Stangs beat both to remain undefeated in the NIAA 2A South League.
• Jan. 23 - Needles Unified School District began to consider case-by-case waivers of impact fees for residents building their own homes. A collapsing global market was blamed for increasing costs of recycling. Both Mustangs and Lady ’Stangs basketball beat Laughlin in NIAA home games.
• Jan. 30 - The California Historic Route 66 Association was to visit Needles, holding an open-house meeting in the El Garces. More workshops were scheduled on the recycling question. Lady ’Stangs basketball was 9-0 in NIAA play after a win over Lake Mead; the Mustangs fell to the Eagles.
