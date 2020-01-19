• July 3 - A new shopper shuttle service was set to transport Needles shoppers to Mohave Valley. Students of a solar camp visited with city council. The Sandsharks and Barracudas participated in a ‘fun meet’ in Bullhead City.
• July 10 - The Needles Downtown Business Alliance heard about cannabis revenue, the train park and plans for hotels in the city. Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge 1608 picked up the tab for 225 to attend annual Independence Day celebrations at the Needles Aquatic Center. Lacey Goetz was declared Miss Freedom; Luke Fitch Mr. Firecracker in the traditional pageant for youngsters. The Sandsharks swim team stroked 172 miles in the annual Swim-a-Rama fundraiser.
• July 17 - The city entered the process of environmental compliance for a housing element of its state-mandated general plan. City council approved a resolution declaring Needles a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, though the Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department issued a statement that enforcement of the state’s gun laws would continue as usual. The Sheriff’s Explorer Academy graduated four local youngsters. The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe announced its new Anya Itpak (Sunrise) Elementary School would open in August; curriculum includes a focus on the language of the Tri-state’s first people. Needles’ Sandsharks captured second place in a multiple-team swim meet in Summerlin that hosted 231 competitors, mostly from the Las Vegas area.
• July 24 - Applications for park improvement grants were completed after a month-long process. The Needles Branch Library received nearly 4,000 new children’s books. Utility Commissioner Phil LeJeune addressed the city council and community on the future of solar energy. Needles High students won awards for art entries in the Mohave Community College Art Show and a T-shirt design contest held by BPO Elks Lodge 1608. The Sandsharks took third in a seven-team invitational meet in Cottonwood, Ariz.
• July 31 - The cannabis industry was reported to have seen major growth. The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe was powering their community center with a micro-grid solar system and flow battery. The city sought exemption from state solar mandates. The Bullhead City Barracudas eked out a six point win over the Sandsharks swim team in the Colorado River Finals. The Sandsharks had won for six consecutive years.
