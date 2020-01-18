• June 5 - Needles High School’s 75 graduates in the Class of 2019 attracted almost $2.5 million in scholarship commitments. Sheriff’s deputies of Needles’ Colorado River Station and local youth found a common cause in fighting crime at the local skate park. The Sandsharks swim team won their opening meet against Bullhead City’s Barracudas.
• June 12 - Chairman Timothy Williams and Councilors Nichole Garcia and Cellina Reyes were reelected to the Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Council. Dedicate ceremonies were held for the Needles Route 66 Train Park along Front Street. The Barracudas beat the Sandsharks in the Bullhead City Invitational swim meet.
• June 19 - Needles made plans to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. Details of the annual city budget were made public. A plan for redistributing school district business office duties failed to gain school board approval.
• June 26 - An un-permitted electrical bypass was blamed for a fire on Market Street: responders found 300 cannabis plants in an unlicensed facility. School Superintendent Mary McNeil Ph.D. announced Needles was one of few school districts not in deficit spending. Total school district revenue was projected at nearly $15 million. Needles Little League Majors won their first Tournament of Champions. The Sandsharks swim team took second place in Sedona.
