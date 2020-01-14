• March 6 - The city sought ideas for park improvements to begin a quest for state grant funds. The cannabis industry planned a job fair at Palo Verde College. PVC announced scholarships available through the school’s foundation. Mustangs baseball and Lady ’Stangs softball were preparing for their seasons; 14 teams were to play in the Colorado River Invitational Softball Tournament.
• March 13 - The city began a series of workshops gauged to increase chances of winning state park improvement grant funds. Bob Dressel was named grand marshal of the 43rd Colorado River Round Up Rodeo. Mustangs baseball went 4-0 in the Route 66 Classic. Lady ’Stangs softball went 1-3-1 in the Colorado River Invitational Softball Tournament.
• March 20 - Guiding principles were explored in Mayor Jeff Williams’ State of the City address. The Needles High Drama Club prepared for its spring play. Lady ’Stangs softball won three, lost one and tied one in a 42-team tourney in St. George, Utah. Mustangs baseball beat Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, split with Laughlin’s Cougars.
• March 27 - The 43rd Colorado River Round Up Rodeo began with royalty competition. Needles Unified School District prepared to adopt its 2019-20 calendar. The city was cited for failure to test municipal water wells for nitrates on time. An outbreak of scorpion weed threatened anyone who would try to pick desert wildflowers. Lady ’Stangs softball was 4-0 in NIAA competition. Mustangs baseball won two against Calvary Chapel.
