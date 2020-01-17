• May 1 - Needles City Council was asked to review tax rates on the cannabis industry. A new city ordinance imposed increased penalties on vandals. A Pacific Gas and Electric grant funded trees planted at Vista Colorado Elementary School. Donations were sought to host an annual visit of the Run For The Wall. Lady ’Stangs softball and Mustangs baseball posted more NIAA wins. Mustangs golf scores were improving dramatically.
• May 8 - Longtime resident Di Lucas was credited for prompting the Run For The Wall’s interest in Needles. Part of the remaining roof on the Needles Theater blew off, closing Broadway for a short time. Needles High students artwork appeared in the Tri-state High School Art Show. Lady ’Stangs softball finished their regular league season undefeated. Mustangs baseball earned a berth in the playoffs; Mutangs golf was in the hunt for the state tourney.
• May 15 - The Run For The Wall visited Needles on their 31st cross-country run supporting veterans, POWs and MIAs. School sites announced a slate of year-end activities, including the annual Needles High School spring concert. More workshops were being held on park grant applications. Lady ’Stangs softball was headed into state championship competition. Mustang baseball went 2-and-out in the postseason. Mustang golf qualified for the state tourney.
• May 22 - Lady ’Stangs softball won the NIAA 2A State Championship with a shutout of White Pine. Needles High senior Ryly Payson became the school’s first female graduate to enter a military academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. City council was trying to beat the deadline to get a Safe and Sane fireworks ordinance passed in time for Independence Day celebrations. Mustang golf took sixth in the state championship tourney.
• May 29 - Cool weather for traditional Memorial Day observances prompted a large turnout. Honors graduates in the Needles High School Class of 2019 were introduced; including the school’s five valedictorians. Mustang football standout Doogie Harvey signed a letter of intent to play for the North Dakota College of Science Wildcats. Needles’ Sandsharks swim team was set to open their season.
