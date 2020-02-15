• Nov. 6 - Ground was officially broken for Needles Highway improvements though the number of variables prohibited a guess as to when completion might be. Palo Verde College was preparing to move into portable classrooms while work was performed on the Needles Center. Fort Mojave Indian Days Baby Pageant winners: Princess Angelina Gomez and Prince Tyler Nopah; Turtle Iliyanna Yazzie; Roadrunner Emma Harper and Quail Mila Lopez were announced. The girls cross country team plus Collin Leivas of the boys team competing as an individual qualified for the NIAA state meet. Mustangs football fell to White Pine in non-conference play.
• Nov. 13 - Key market indicators were up in Needles; including retail sales, employment, home sales and prices. Crashes continued at the K Street underpass where many motorists ignore the warning signs of only eight feet of clearance. Mustangs football shut out Calvary Chapel in a home-field playoff game and were to travel to face Yerington, from the NIAA 2A North League, in state semi-final competition. The NHS girls cross country team competed at the state meet in Reno, Nev. Record-breaking runner Carissa Collier finished 11th in the state. Collin Leivas, who qualified as an individual for the boys, finished 34th.
• Nov. 20 - The community was preparing for the Holiday Fun Fair, the annual kickoff of the Christmas season on the first Saturday in December. The Bullhead City Colorado River Women’s Leadership Council made a stop in Needles as part of their A Day of History tour. County Schools Superintendent Ted Alejandre visited Needles and addressed the community in a lunch meeting at the El Garces. The Mustangs fought hard but fell, 28-14, to Yerington in the NIAA state semifinals. Yerington beat Lincoln County 33-22 for the state championship. Needles Middle School’s cross country team saw success under first-year coach Stacey Martinez.
• Nov. 27 - Needles’ declaration as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City attracted accolades, including the California Rifle and Pistol Association Fierce About Freedom Award. The Needles Downtown Business Alliance heard about the city’s 15-year pavement management plan. Dot Foods Arizona supported Tri-state food pantries, including a $5,000 donation to Needles’ St. Vincent de Paul. Travel Ball Coach J. R. Rodriguez was tapped to lead Mustangs basketball.
