• Oct. 2 - Needles High’s Homecoming celebrations began. Residents could comment on the city’s housing element of the general plan. Mustangs football won its first NIAA game of the season, against Calvary Chapel. Lady ’Stangs volleyball split a doubleheader with the Lady Lions.
• Oct. 9 - Needles High Homecoming Royalty: Dedicatees Dawn McCann and Gabriella Belt; Sophomore Attendants Chris Rockwood and Janessa Hicks; Homecoming Queen and King Ally Pletcher and Coy Cameron; Princess and Prince Natalee Rodriguez and Layton DeLeon; Senior Attendants Gabriel Belt and Riley Breaux; Junior Attendants Dawsen Yeager and Charley Andrews; Freshman Attendants Hunter Cameron and Mia Andrews; and Grand Marshal Jennifer Valenzuela were introduced. The Needles Dances with the Stars competition was a big hit at the Needles Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. The Needles Rodeo Association was named Citizen of the Year; Zachary Lopez Volunteer of the Year; the Needles chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Business of the Year; Vista Colorado and Community Day School Principal Marie Armijo Educator of the Year. Mustangs football fell to Lincoln County in the homecoming game; Lady ’Stangs volleyball fell to Pinecrest.
• Oct. 16 - The 46th celebration of the National Day of the Republic of China was held in Needles. City council approved a 15-year pavement management plan with a price tage of $43.4 million. Sheridan Silversmith (Big River) and Arlana Walters (Needles) joined the school board. Mustangs football won, Lady ’Stangs volleyball fell against Lake Mead. About 40 young participants of the Mustang Cheer Camp performed in the halftime show on Branigan Field.
• Oct. 23 - The community prepared for a celebration of the Tri-state’s first people during Fort Mojave Indian Days. Ground was to be broken for improvements to Needles Highway, awaited for decades. Clean up projects proceeded around town. Nearly five tons of household hazardous waste were brought to a collection event. Mustangs football beat NIAA foes Calvary Chapel.
• Oct. 30 - The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration began with dedication of the Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center. Fort Mojave Brave Christopher Jenkins, Miss Fort Mojave Trinity Neskahi, Junior Miss Fort Mojave Sharadyn Gates, and Little Miss Fort Mojave Peyton Jackson were introduced. Several Halloween celebrations were planned around the city. Mustangs football was to enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the NIAA 2A South League after a 3-2 regular season. Lady ’Stangs volleyball split their final match with Laughlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.