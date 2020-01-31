• Sept. 4 - School officials warned the community to stay away from school sites during emergencies. Specialized academic instruction was moving into the computer age with a suite of technology advancements. Coach Katie Keller took over Needles High’s cross country team. Mustang football fell to Phoenix Christian in the Flagstaff Classic.
• Sept. 11 - Bob and Sue Jaussaud made plans to display a ‘Grapes of Wrath’ - era truck in Needles; an added highlight to the community’s Route 66 attractions. The audience was to decide winners in Needles Dances with the Stars competition during the chamber of commerce awards dinner. The Mustangs Band promised some new routines during home football games. Lady ’Stangs volleyball opened their season with a sweep of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
• Sept. 18 - Utilities Commissioner Terry Campbell reported that some Needles residents might be eligible for free water in areas determined by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to have prior perfected water rights. Tech Needles owner Hansel Boyd gave a presentation on computer technology during a general membership meeting of the Needles Chamber of Commerce. Lady ’Stangs volleyball opened their NIAA season with a sweep of Mountain View. Mustangs cross country did well in a Las Vegas meet with more than 1,000 runners. Mustangs football fell to Parker in non-conference play.
• Sept. 25 - The community was preparing for homecoming festivities. A small rate hike was announced for local electricity customers. The Needles Recreation Department’s traditional Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party was held at the Women’s Club of Needles. The event is held in memory of the late Lynne Haver, long time recreational services manager for the city. Standout Mustangs football player Kobee McCorkle returned to Needles High as a teacher. Household hazardous waste was to be collected on Oct. 5. Lady ’Stangs volleyball fell to non-conference Pinecrest and NIAA opponents The Meadows.
