NEEDLES — Five small children, ranging in age from 1 to 13 years old, were found in a makeshift wooden box attached to the truck bed.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Colorado River Station and California Highway Patrol in Needles investigated the call for service regarding small children riding in the bed of a pick-up truck inside a small crate along Interstate 40 near Fenner’s rest stop. The vehicle was located and stopped in the city of Needles on Bailey Avenue and J Street.
The sheriff’s department stated that the children were left unrestrained in the truck bed with no ventilation, water or air conditioning and outside temperatures were around 100 degrees. Illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun were found in the vehicle.
In an update via Twitter, the SBCSD Colorado River Station said that the children were placed in the care of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.
Three arrests were made:
A 40-year-old Sacramento man was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Colorado River Station jail with a bail of $75,000 and is being held pending a court hearing.
A 39-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested for child endangerment and was booked into CRS jail with a no-bail amount of $150,000. She is being held pending a court hearing.
A 41-year old Sacramento man was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision and wanted on a no-bail felony warrant out of Sacramento. He was arrested for child endangerment and his warrant. He was booked into the CRS jail and is being held without bail, pending a court hearing.
The SBC Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-788-CRIME (27463) or may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
