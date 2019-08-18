Thieves look for “targets of opportunity.” There are many things you can do to decrease those opportunities to avoid becoming a victim of residential and vehicle burglaries. Burglaries not only occur during the night, but often happen during daylight hours too.
Here are some tips from the Bullhead City Police Department that will help make you and your family safer and also deter potential burglars.
HOME BURGLARY PREVENTION
• Close blinds or curtains so thieves cannot see valuables inside your home.
• Consider installing an alarm system and motion-activated lights in your yard.
• Do not leave a key under your door mat, flower pot or on the ledge of the door. Those are the first places burglars look. Instead, give a spare key to a trusted neighbor or friend.
• Lock all doors and windows securely. Thieves are quick to spot weak locks or areas that may be easily forced open. Place a stick or other blocking device into your sliding glass door and window tracks. Be sure to also secure doggy doors.
• Store bicycles, yard equipment, etc. in a locked garage or shed. Don’t leave them unattended in the yard.
• Keep your garage door closed at all times and lock the house door attached to your garage.
• Make your home appear to be occupied if you are gone for an extended time:
— Ask a neighbor to collect your mail/newspapers or put your mail on hold at the post office.
— Ask a neighbor to occasionally park their car in your driveway.
— Install a timer system that turns on your indoor and outdoor lights.
— Close and lock all gates. An open gate looks inviting.
— Consider leaving important documents and valuable items with a family member while you are gone or put them in a safe or security deposit box.
• Trim back any plants or bushes around your home where burglars could hide.
• Write down serial numbers and take photographs of possessions or engrave identifying information on them. This will aid detectives in recovering your property if it is stolen. Citizens can keep a personal property inventory list at ReportIt.LeadsOnline.com, which is a free, secure online service.
• Ask neighbors to watch your home and report any suspicious activity. Before leaving town, you can also call the non-emergency dispatch number for local law enforcement to request extra patrol/vacation watch.
VEHICLE BURGLARY PREVENTION
• Always lock your doors and roll up your windows.
• Do not leave money or valuables in your car, especially in plain view.
• Do not leave your keys in your car.
• Do not leave your garage door remote inside your vehicle if it’s parked in your driveway. If it is stolen, change the remote frequency.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Consider an alarm system.
