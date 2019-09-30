NEEDLES — Vote for your favorites when Needles Dances with the Stars during the chamber of commerce’s annual awards dinner.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with no-host cocktails by beverage sponsor River Front Cafe in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, the official sponsor of the event. The Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year will be named and the traditional silent auction accompanies the event. The inaugural dance competition pairs celebrity dancers from the community with the young stars of Dance Trax 51.
Technical details are still emerging for how those not attending may vote for their favorite dance team; meanwhile the not-so-technical approach of visiting the chamber office to view team pictures and drop votes, at $1 each, in a can is available. Visit the chamber at 119 F St. between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Call 760-326-2050; send email to info@needleschamber.com.
The team with the most votes (dollars) win. All the vote money goes to Cindi’s Kids: the non-profit foundation arm of Dance Trax 51.
UPDATE: The chamber does plan to take votes for favorite teams by phone and on their website at needleschamber.com, using a credit card. The minimum number of votes using that method is 10.
