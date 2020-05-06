“We’re all sick, some of us are just better at hiding it.”
This telling quote from Renee Zellweger’s character in episode 7 of the Netflix original “What If,” encompasses the theme for the entire series.
This show’s characters all received a heavy dose of childhood trauma that has left them with some “sick” behaviors as adults.
In possibly Zellweger’s most sinister performance, she takes the cake for most troubled character, while also being the best at hiding her past woes. She plays Anne Montgomery, a venture capitalist in San Francisco who is widely known as one of the most successful and intimidating women in business.
“At any cost” is not only the title of Montgomery’s self-penned book, but the motto she lives by. Trust no one, rely on no one, and achieve the goal at any cost. That is how she operates. And she has a loyal servant, disposable income and the technology to ensure she is always the smartest and most prepared woman in the room.
Anne’s latest investment interest is a biotech startup called Emigen, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Emigen is the brainchild and life’s work of Lisa Donovan (played by Jane Levy), who is out of options to save her company. That is until Anne Montgomery pops up one night and offers to save the company for a 50% stake and one more thing — a night alone with Lisa’s husband, Sean.
That last request is absurd to the Donovans, of course, yet after a moment’s deliberation, the couple decides that it is worth saving the company for Sean to comply for just one evening. There is one more hitch in the contract, however — Sean can never tell Lisa what happens during the one-night affair, or Anne will assume full ownership of Emigen.
Anne’s intentions for Sean are far deeper than one would assume. Sean holds a secret that Lisa is unaware of, yet Anne somehow knows and she uses it to her advantage.
The Donovans quickly regret signing the contract as that one night’s curiosities tear apart their marriage.
As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Anne has a more personal stake in this business partnership than originally thought, but what viewers painstakingly try to decipher is just how exactly Anne could be tied to the Donovans.
While driving a wedge between Lisa and Sean, Anne’s sneaky dealings do propel Emigen closer to success and she even seems to be mentoring Lisa. So is Anne really there to help or harm? It’s difficult to decide as she makes moves in each direction.
Viewers do receive tidbits of insight into Anne’s past with abusive relationships, which reveal why she has become so ruthless, with disdain for any sort of weakness such as love. Yet the flashbacks still do not hint toward her interest in the Donovans until nearly the end.
Meanwhile, there are two side stories unraveling, while the Donovans battle with Anne Montgomery.
The first is that of Todd Archer, Sean’s best friend from high school, and his wife, Angela. Angela is having an affair with her boss, whom not so shockingly also suffered a traumatic childhood and unleashes his special form of insanity on the Archers.
The second side story follows Lisa’s brother, Marcos, who is burdened with a secret from, you guessed it, a tragic event in his and Lisa’s childhoods. His guilty conscience haunts his everyday life and fuels his insecurity that he is not worthy of his boyfriend, Lionel.
Both side stories are fairly irrelevant to the actual plot. But regardless, they are thrown in to apparently broaden the character base.
And they at least keep consistent with the troubled motif.
The beginning episodes may be a little slow as they set the stage, but the closing sequence is quite dark and thrilling. There are just 10 episodes in the series, and with the ending wrapped up rather neatly in the final episode a second season isn’t really necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.