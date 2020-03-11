MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe broke ground last week on its new convenience store and fuel station in Mohave Valley.
“This is a development that we are following right along out master plan,” said FMIT Chairman Tim Williams. “We are working diligently to make sure that we are not domestically dependent on anybody and so we can create our destiny as a tribe.”
Through a press release, the FMIT said that the convenience store will be 5,750 square feet and will have eight fueling positions as well as snacks, beverages and food options available. The convenience store will be 24-hours and it will include a separate smoke shop stocked with a variety of tobacco products and a gaming area planned with up to 15 slot machines.
“Through economic development, through our master planning and our financial competency now we are able to do all these things,” said Williams. “We appreciate the public relations department for setting everything up today.”
Williams thanked everyone who will be involved in the construction of the convenience store and fuel station.
“We are nothing without our culture, our tradition and language,” said Williams.
The FMIT operates a convenience store in Mohave Valley near Spirit Mountain Casino that offers food and beverage items, tobacco products and fuel 24 hours a day.
The FMIT convenience store in Laughlin, on the grounds of the Avi Resort Casino, provides customers with food and beverage items, tobacco products, alcohol, fuel and fireworks until midnight MST seven days a week.
The groundbreaking ceremony was open to the public and featured performances by the FMIT Marching Band, tribal bird singers and dancers.
FMIT said that the construction will begin immediately and the store is expected to open for business in September.
“This should be open, looks like, right towards the end of the summer, moving towards the end of the summer and early fall,” said Williams. “The trucks are going to start today and we are not going to stop until its open.”
