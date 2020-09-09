MOHAVE VALLEY — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe held a soft opening for its new Thalypo fuel station and convenience store on Sept. 2 in Mohave Valley. The soft opening was attended by tribal members, employees and construction personnel. A larger grand opening is slated for when COVID- 19 restrictions are lifted.
“It’s a proud day, a proud day to stand up here and speak on behalf of the council, on the behalf of the tribe,” Tribal Chairman Timothy Williams said. “Who does this right now? In this time? In this era? March 3 we broke ground. In just six months this place is fully operational and it’s going to open. Fort Mojave can do this. Be proud of yourselves because, not only now but in the future, these are the types of things we can do at Fort Mojave.”
Thalypo, which means roadrunner in the Mojave language, is at 1520 E. Courtwright Road and is the third tribal-owned convenience store and fuel station in the Tri-state.
“This is for the tribe,” said Williams. “I think that sometimes tribes are not famous for being able to build and have everything be on time, on budget and ready to go. But we’ve been able to do that.”
Williams thanked those central to the building of the store. Including A. R. Mays Construction and FMIT Planner Wayne Nelson. Also, he recognized the Fort Mojave Tribal Council for its foresight and dedication to bringing such projects to the community.
“It’s the council’s leadership,” said Williams. “I appreciate them and I thank them for their due diligence and their financial planning for all of what the community needs and getting us to this point where we not only talk about what we are going to do for the community but we are able to have action for our community. So it is the strength of Fort Mojave that allows us to do this.”
The 5,750 square foot store has eight fueling positions and thousands of snack, beverage and food options available. The 24-hour convenience store also includes a separate smoke shop socked with a variety of tobacco products and will feature a gaming area with up to 15 slot machines that are coming soon. The FMIT operates a convenience store in Mohave Valley that offers food and beverage items, tobacco products and fuel 24 hours a day.
The tribe’s convenience store in Laughlin, right next to the Avi Resort and Casino, provides customers with food and beverage items, tobacco products, alcohol, fuel and fireworks until midnight (MST) seven days a week. As the tribe’s other smoke shops and businesses, Thalypo will require customers to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines while in the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.