NEEDLES — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe on Tuesday ordered a reservationwide face mask requirement in response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the Tristate.
The tribe announced the measure through a news release Tuesday evening, mandating the wearing of face masks or face coverings for all individuals, businesses and patrons while in public or inside tribal businesses or facilities. It includes all tribal property in California, Nevada and Arizona.
Exceptions include while eating or drinking at a restaurant, exercising in communal outdoor spaces adhering to social distancing of six feet, undergoing medical treatments or children under 5 years of age or those with medical conditions that prevent the wearing of a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.