NEEDLES — Every Thursday at around 7 p.m., the Discipleship program from Set Free Church gathers at Santa Fe Park to pray.
“We come down here every Thursday night and pray for our community, world leaders and the homeless,” said Charlie Stepich, one of the Discipleship program overseers. “We bring people in off the streets to give them the word of God, feed them three meals a day and give them a bed to sleep in.”
Stepich said that anyone is welcome to join their time of prayer on Thursdays.
Set Free Church, at 404 F Street, holds services Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
