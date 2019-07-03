NEEDLES – On Tuesday, June 2, a vehicle collided with the North K Street Underpass that resulted in steel beams being damaged.
According to Rick Daniels, Needles City Manager, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway is assessing the damage and repair requirements.
“The repair will be made by BNSF and they will bill the person who hit it,” said Daniels.
The story is ongoing, more information is to come from BNSF on the severity of the damage.
**Update
According to Daniels, one of the beams got bent and some of the concrete pillars became loose because of the collision. The BNSF has ordered the parts but the won't get them until Monday or Tuesday so the underpass is to be closed until Friday, July 12 or until the repairs are made.
When asked if there were any injuries as a result of the collision Daniels stated that according to the sheriff's report there were no injuries.
