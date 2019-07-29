NEEDLES — What is the current face of solar energy and what is that face apt to look like in another decade or two?
Phil LeJeune of the Needles Public Utilities Commission attended the 2019 Solar Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz., in May. His report to the city council revealed a wealth of new approaches to energy generation and storage.
“Solar has come so far since I was a kid,” LeJeune, who worked in the solar field before coming to Needles, said. “It’s not novel anymore. Anyone going to Las Vegas can see the gigawatts out there.”
The growth in solar generation, however, has been spurred by federal investment tax credits that can reach 30 percent for projects in commercial or residential applications. That’s ending, with a step-down process that reduces the maximum credit to 26 percent in 2020 then to 22 percent the following year. In 2022 the credit for commercial installations drops to 10 percent; residential is to be eliminated entirely. Will solar survive?
“Solar is here to stay,” LeJeune said. “There will be a real shift in utilities as far as investments … it will be very interesting over the next few years.”
While he urged state and local governments to pick up where the federal government leaves off in providing incentives for making solar more affordable, he pointed to advances in solar technology that will make up a large part of the losses. “By 2023 solar will be more efficient than gas or coal,” he confidently predicted. “Solar cells are already going down in cost compared to what they used to be. By 2023 solar plants will have leveled the cost of energy: how much money it costs per kilowatt.”
A couple of promising new technologies he described are bifacial solar panels and “floatovoltaics.” Bifacial panels generate power on both sides, availing themselves of generation from light lost by traditional one-sided panels.
Floatovoltaics are just what they sound like: solar panels that float on water. Advantages include the water cooling the solar cells — “heat and solar cells are not always the best mix,” he pointed out — and potential for limiting evaporation of the water on which the panel is floating.
Easily as promising as advances in generation are options for storing energy against hours of the day when there is no sunlight.
“Battery storage is controversial,” he said. “We’ve moved from acid to lithium-ion, which is the most prominent now. That technology is changing month to month. Lithium tech has it its ‘oops’ moments.”
One alternative is a flow battery: where electrolyte flows through a membrane that converts chemical potential to electrical energy. “Safer,” LeJeune said, “and more stable.”
“It’s my personal opinion that there will be a complete change in what utilities are going to be like in the next 10 years,” LeJeune concluded. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing.”
